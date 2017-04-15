April 15, 2017
WELCOME BACK, PRESIDENT BARGHOUTI:
Hamas leader hints prisoner exchange deal in the works (TIMES OF ISRAEL, April 15, 2017)
Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal indicated Saturday that members of the terror organization imprisoned in Israel will soon be released as a result of behind the scenes efforts by the group to secure their release."The release of all the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons [will take place] soon," Hebrew media reports quoted him as saying at a conference on the issue. [...]"We have set for ourselves a goal of cleaning all the Israeli prisons of Palestinians," he added, according to the Haaretz daily.
