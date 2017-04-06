VLADIE, THIS COULD BE THE END OF A BEAUTIFUL FRIENDSHIP:

Secretary of Defense James Mattis will present the proposals to Donald Trump later today at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.





One of the proposals drawn up is a "saturation strike" using dozens of cruise missiles designed to hit Syrian military targets --including military air fields -- in an effort to limit future Syrian Air Force attacks on rebel positions, according to the two U.S. military officials. [...]





The proposed strike would involve launching Tomahawk cruise missiles to overwhelm Russian air defense systems used by the Syrian military. The Russian government currently helps maintain the air defense sites and advises the Syrian military.





According to both U.S. military officials, the current proposal would likely result in Russian military deaths and mark a drastic escalation of U.S. force in Syria.