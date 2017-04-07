April 7, 2017
US STRIKES SYRIA; rIGHT HURT MOST:
Le Pen shocked by Trump's decision to bomb Syria (The Local, 7 April 2017)
Far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said she was shocked by Donald Trump's decision to launch missile strikes in Syria.National Front leader Le Pen appeared to distance herself from US President Donald Trump on Friday morning following the US strike on a Syria air base, which was carried out in response to a suspected chemical attack.
