THOUGH WE'RE SYMPATHETIC TO THE ARGUMENT...:

The courts keep taking Donald Trump both seriously and literally. And the president's word choices are proving to be a real headache.





A federal judge in Kentucky is the latest to take Trump at his word when he says something controversial. Judge David J. Hale ruled against efforts by Trump's attorneys to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence against protesters at a March 2016 campaign rally in Louisville.





At the rally, Trump repeatedly said "get 'em out" and "get 'em the hell out of here" before, according to the protesters, they were shoved and punched by his supporters. Trump's attorneys sought to have the case dismissed on free speech grounds, arguing that he didn't intend for his supporters to use force. But Hale noted that speech inciting violence is not protected by the First Amendment and ruled that there is plenty of evidence that the protesters' injuries were a "direct and proximate result" of Trump's words.





"It is plausible that Trump's direction to 'get 'em out of here' advocated the use of force," Hale wrote. "It was an order, an instruction, a command."





It's merely the latest example of Trump's team arguing that his controversial words shouldn't be taken literally.



