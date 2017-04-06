April 6, 2017
THERE IS NO IRAQ:
Kurds 're-energize' independence referendum plan for post-jihadist Iraq (Maher Chmaytelli, 4/06/17, Reuters)
Iraq's Kurds plan to hold a referendum on independence this year to press their case for "the best deal" on self-determination once Islamic State is defeated, a senior Kurdish official said.The Kurds already run their own autonomous region in northern Iraq and the official, Hoshiyar Zebari, indicated the expected 'yes' outcome in a vote wouldn't mean automatically declaring independence.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 6, 2017 6:49 AM