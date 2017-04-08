April 8, 2017
THE SHI'A/CHRISTIAN ALLIANCE:
Iraq's Shiite cleric Sadr urges Assad to step down (AFP April 8, 2017)
The young Najaf-based Shiite cleric condemned the killing of 87 people, including 31 children, in a suspected chemical attack last week in a rebel-held Syrian town that has been widely blamed on Damascus."I would consider it fair for President Bashar Assad to resign and leave power, allowing the dear people of Syria to avoid the scourge of war and terrorist oppression," he said in a statement.
