THE REAL QUESTION IS WHETHER IT ISN'T TOO LARGE TO BE A NATION:

"We should explore creating more states so we have a democracy that's closer to the people," said Scott Baugh, a former Republican assemblyman who met with Mr. Banks and Nigel Farage when they were in Orange County to receive an award. California has nearly 40 million people and is growing. At what point is the population too large for a single state? he wondered in a recent interview. That's a question Californians have been asking since the early days of the state's existence.





When a motley crew of American settlers, native-born "Californios" and European immigrants assembled in Monterey in 1849 for a constitutional convention, there was wide disagreement about where to put the eastern boundary for the proposed state of California. Some wanted an enormous state that would have encompassed a lot of modern-day Utah.





Since California achieved statehood in 1850, residents have floated dozens of plans to break it up. A proposed 2016 measure to carve it into six states, which did not make it onto the ballot, was initiated by a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Tim Draper, who also is behind the effort that Mr. Banks and Mr. Farage recommended. News reports suggest his latest plan is to largely split the state east to west, but Mr. Draper told me his idea has no specific boundaries yet.





"We are doing deep research on everything from infrastructure to higher education to safety to water to the electric grid to politics to income levels to health care," Mr. Draper said.