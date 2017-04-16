THE PUMPKIN'S TURN IN THE CARRIAGE:





President Donald Trump wants to ride in the Queen Elizabeth II's gold-plated royal carriage when he visits London in autumn -- an insistence that has thrown British security forces into a tizzy.





The carriage "would not be able to put up much resistance in the face of a rocket propelled grenade or high-powered ammunition," one security source told the Times of London, noting that tens of thousands of people are expected to protest Trump's visit [...]





President Obama spared his hosts the trouble in 2011, instead speeding to the palace in a bullet and bomb-proof car.