April 16, 2017
THE PUMPKIN'S TURN IN THE CARRIAGE:
Trump demands a carriage ride with the Queen during his U.K. visit (Laura Italiano, Apr 15, 2017, Business Insider)
President Donald Trump wants to ride in the Queen Elizabeth II's gold-plated royal carriage when he visits London in autumn -- an insistence that has thrown British security forces into a tizzy.The carriage "would not be able to put up much resistance in the face of a rocket propelled grenade or high-powered ammunition," one security source told the Times of London, noting that tens of thousands of people are expected to protest Trump's visit [...]President Obama spared his hosts the trouble in 2011, instead speeding to the palace in a bullet and bomb-proof car.
