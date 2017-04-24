THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

The policy differences between Sunday's two winners are doubled by Sunday's two losers: François Fillon, of the conservative Républicains (20 percent); and Jean-Luc Mélenchon (19.5 percent), of the broadly left-wing La France Insoumise. Like Macron, Jean-Luc Mélenchon defected from the Socialists -- in his case leftwards -- and set up his own party in 2016. Its title, "La France Insoumise," translates like a Le Pen campaign slogan: France Unbowed, France Undefeated, France Rebellious. His hostility to the EU and his dirigiste promises to defend the welfare state and the jobs of French workers closely resemble Le Pen's positions. Les extrêmes se touchent, as the French say: The extremes meet.