THE KEY IS TO DISTANCE THE ADMINISTRATION FROM DONALD?:

More than 30 Trump staffers piled into a conference room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjoining the White House, according to a half-dozen attendees who described the Tuesday meeting.





Mike Dubke, Trump's communications director, and his deputy, Jessica Ditto, kicked off the discussion of how to package Trump's tumultuous first 100 days by pitching the need for a "rebranding" to get Trump back on track.





"I think the president's head would explode if he heard that," one of the White House officials present said.