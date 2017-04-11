April 11, 2017
THE HELPFUL FASCIST INTERLUDE:
5 Ways Capitalist Chile is Much Better Than Socialist Venezuela (Marian L. Tupy, 5/24/16, Human Progress)
The story of Chile's success starts in the mid-1970s, when Chile's military government abandoned socialism and started to implement economic reforms. In 2013, Chile was the world's 10th freest economy. Venezuela, in the meantime, declined from being the world's 10th freest economy in 1975 to being the world's least free economy in 2013 (Human Progress does not have data for the notoriously unfree North Korea).
