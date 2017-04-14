April 14, 2017
THE ESTABLISHMENTARIAN:
Trump's Flip-Flops On Economics Move Policies Toward The Status Quo (John Ydstie, 4/14/17, NPR)
From Chinese currency manipulation to his choice to head the Federal Reserve, Trump contradicted statements he'd made during the presidential campaign.In doing so, Trump is departing from some of the radical changes he promised, and moving toward the positions of his predecessors.
The only things distinctive about him are corruption, incompetence and racism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 14, 2017 5:18 AM