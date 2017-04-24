April 24, 2017
THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:
Abortions in Mass. Down 11 Percent Since 2010 (Steve LeBlanc, 4/24/17, Associated Press)
Abortions in the state have dropped by nearly 11 percent -- from 20,802 in 2010 to 18,570 in 2015 -- according to an Associated Press review of the most recent Massachusetts Department of Public Health statistics.The decline mirrors nationwide trends.A report released in November by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the abortion rate for 2013 was 12.5 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15-44 -- down 5 percent from 2012 and half the number of abortions reported in 1980.A more recent survey by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, found the annual number of abortions in the U.S dropped to well under 1 million in 2014, the lowest since 1974.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 24, 2017 5:24 AM
« ALL YOU REALLY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HOW THE ANGLOSPHERE PREVAILED IN THE LONG WAR...: | Main | IT WOULD HAVE GONE MUCH WORSE HAD THEY MADE IT TO TEHRAN: »