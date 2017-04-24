THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Abortions in the state have dropped by nearly 11 percent -- from 20,802 in 2010 to 18,570 in 2015 -- according to an Associated Press review of the most recent Massachusetts Department of Public Health statistics.





The decline mirrors nationwide trends.





A report released in November by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the abortion rate for 2013 was 12.5 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15-44 -- down 5 percent from 2012 and half the number of abortions reported in 1980.





A more recent survey by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, found the annual number of abortions in the U.S dropped to well under 1 million in 2014, the lowest since 1974.