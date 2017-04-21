THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Now, amid the anniversary appreciations and concerts, Prince's faith is gaining recognition as a driving force behind his music. In January, Yale University held a three-day conference on the music of Prince and David Bowie -- who also died in 2016 -- that included a panel on religion and spirituality in their work.





A handful of scholars and critics are also producing books that, in part, explore the influence of faith on the music of Prince.





One of those is Ben Greenman, whose "Dig If You Will the Picture: Funk, Sex, God and Genius in the Music of Prince" was released this month. He says that in a career that spanned almost four decades, Prince's music was always concerned with religion -- but what kind of religion depends on where in his career the record needle touches down.





"Early on, he came on as an iconoclast, charging hard against conventional conceptions of morality, sexuality, and spirituality, though he always straightforwardly credited God in his liner notes," Greenman said in an email. "Between (the 1984 and 1985 albums) 'Purple Rain' and 'Around the World in a Day,' he seemed to grapple with his carnal urges and to appeal to God for self-control and a better understanding of love versus lust."





Prince's early music reflects his upbringing by devout Seventh-day Adventist parents in Minneapolis. His father -- also a musician -- was strict. "He was so hard on me," Prince told Tavis Smiley in 2009. "I was never good enough." His parents divorced, and as a teenager Prince went to live with a neighbor.





Seventh-day Adventists are millennialists -- believers in an imminent end times -- and multiple Prince songs, including the hit "1999," include doomsday scenarios:





I was dreamin' when I wrote this, forgive me if it goes astray

But when I woke up this mornin', could've sworn it was judgment day

The sky was all purple, there were people runnin' everywhere

Tryin' to run from the destruction, you know I didn't even care





At the end, Prince sings, "Can't run from revelation, no."









Prince's version of the end times is not full of fear or grief. Instead, it is full of hope, joy and anticipation.





"You get to be in paradise," said Anthea Butler, an associate professor of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania who spoke at the Yale conference. "Yes, there might be destruction, but it is also going to be a great thing. This is not a fearful thing. It is heaven or paradise."





But there was a darker, B side, too. "Sign O' the Times," released in 1987, included his most overtly Christian song to date, " The Cross ," a soulful brooding on the Crucifixion:





Black day, stormy night

No love, no hope in sight

Don't cry for he is coming

Don't die without knowing the cross





Ghettos to the left of us

Flowers to the right

There'll be bread for all, y'all

If we can just, just bear the cross, yeah