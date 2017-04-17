THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Ms. Hoffman, now a senior at Syracuse University in New York, thinks her family's arrangement, with one parent working and one wrangling childcare and household duties, is ideal. "I don't think it matters which parent stays home, but it was better to have someone there," she says. And her views on the matter are increasingly common among people her age.





In fact, among young adults, support for this type of traditional family structure has been on the rise for the past 20 years, while a preference for two working parents is falling out of favor, according to a batch of reports released in March by the Council on Contemporary Families.





In one survey, which has tracked the attitudes of a cross-section of the country's high school seniors for the past four decades, only 42 percent of respondents in 1994 thought a family in which the father worked and the mother stayed at home was the "best" possible arrangement. By 2014, that was the majority view, with 58 percent support.