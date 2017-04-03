THE 162 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS:

Do you remember as a little kid being giddy with excitement on December 24, Christmas Eve, as you knew the next day when you wake up there would be presents neatly wrapped under the tree? You couldn't sleep that night as you hoped to stay up late enough to hear Santa on the rooftop as he brought you toys and goodies. You even woke up at 4am to sneak downstairs, carefully maneuvering your way down the steps to not make them creak and wake your parents, to take an early peek at your loot. Now that your reminiscing on your childhood and that feeling, you will understand why that giddiness is boiling up inside you right now. That is because tomorrow is Opening Day for baseball and that feeling is just like Christmas morning.