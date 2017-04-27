THANKS, UR!





The United States estimates that up to 30,000 foreign fighters have likely crossed into Syria to fight with ISIS, and as many as 25,000 have been killed. Turkish and European officials have said their embassies are being contacted by ISIS fighters who have joined in recent years and are asking to return home, The Guardian reports.





It wasn't much of a war, but it was all he had and he won it comprehensively. Just getting the enemy to congregate in sufficient numbers so that we could kill 25k was a major accomplishment. Hopefully we can lure them into Afghanistan next.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 27, 2017 7:53 AM

