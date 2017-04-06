THANKS, UR!:

In a visit to the United States this week, Mateusz Morawiecki, who is also Poland's minister of economic development, met with U.S. Energy Secretary RIck Perry to discuss purchasing U.S. gas and got a "very positive response," he told reporters.





Morawiecki told Reuters on April 5 that he reached an "understanding" with Perry to work toward a deal.





Poland, a NATO member, currently gets about two-thirds of its gas from Russia, and has been striving to find alternative sources for national security reasons.





The purchase of gas from the United States would diversify Poland's energy supplies and increase its energy security, Morawiecki said.



