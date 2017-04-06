April 6, 2017
THANKS, UR!:
Poland Eyes Buying Gas From U.S. To Cut Dependence On Russia (RFE/RL, 4/06/17)
In a visit to the United States this week, Mateusz Morawiecki, who is also Poland's minister of economic development, met with U.S. Energy Secretary RIck Perry to discuss purchasing U.S. gas and got a "very positive response," he told reporters.Morawiecki told Reuters on April 5 that he reached an "understanding" with Perry to work toward a deal.Poland, a NATO member, currently gets about two-thirds of its gas from Russia, and has been striving to find alternative sources for national security reasons.The purchase of gas from the United States would diversify Poland's energy supplies and increase its energy security, Morawiecki said.
Number Of Russians In Poverty Hits Decade-High (Radio Liberty, April 06, 2017)
The number of Russians living in poverty reached 19.8 million last year, the highest in a decade, as the economy struggled through a recession following a sharp oil-price drop and the imposition of Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 6, 2017 6:08 AM