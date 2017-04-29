THANKS, MAGGIE!

A visit to the Côte d'Azur gives some sense of how this situation came about. First was the abysmal performance of the current administration. By last year Hollande's ratings had dropped so low that he decided not to run for a second term. His promises of reform and economic rejuvenation were largely unfulfilled. France has first-rate infrastructure and heath care, but taxes are high. The country's growth has been lingering in the doldrums since the financial crash of 2008. Its unemployment rate is almost 10 percent, or about 2.8 million people. Its youth unemployment rate is close to 25 percent. (Britain's unemployment rate is 4.7 percent and Germany's is 3.9 percent.) Writing in Le Figaro on April 19, a group of economists noted that in 1980 France's per capita GDP was 20 percent higher than that of Britain but that by 2015 Britain had overtaken it.