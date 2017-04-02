SURE, IT'S ILLEGAL AND UNETHICAL...:

A tweet by White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. urging supporters of President Trump to challenge a GOP lawmaker may have violated a federal law that prohibits officials from using their positions for political activity, ethics experts said.





On Saturday, Scavino went after Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, calling him "a big liability" in a tweet from his personal account. "#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary," he added. [...]





"You can't just load up your personal Twitter page with a lot of official stuff," Painter said. "This is way over the top. It's not a personal page. It's chock full of official stuff."





Painter said he thinks Scavino's tweet violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits the use of one's office for political purposes.





"We would have fired him" in the Bush White House, he said. "This is use of official position for a partisan election."