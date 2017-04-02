April 2, 2017
SURE, IT'S ILLEGAL AND UNETHICAL...:
White House social media director misused official position by going after GOP lawmaker, ethics experts say (Matea Gold April 2, 2017, Washington Post)
A tweet by White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. urging supporters of President Trump to challenge a GOP lawmaker may have violated a federal law that prohibits officials from using their positions for political activity, ethics experts said.On Saturday, Scavino went after Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, calling him "a big liability" in a tweet from his personal account. "#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary," he added. [...]"You can't just load up your personal Twitter page with a lot of official stuff," Painter said. "This is way over the top. It's not a personal page. It's chock full of official stuff."Painter said he thinks Scavino's tweet violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits the use of one's office for political purposes."We would have fired him" in the Bush White House, he said. "This is use of official position for a partisan election."
...but, more importantly, it's moronic:
Amash beats Ellis, demands apology (KENDALL BREITMAN, 08/06/14, Politico)
Rep. Justin Amash may have won the Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District but the fight is not over, as he took his victory speech as an opportunity to call one fellow Republican a "disgrace" and to demand an apology from another."To Brian Ellis, you owe my family and this community an apology for your disgusting, despicable smear campaign," Amash said on Tuesday after winning the GOP primary. "You had the audacity to try to call me today, after running a campaign that was called the nastiest in the country."Amash claimed a victory on Tuesday night against Ellis, taking 57.4 percent of the votes, compared to Ellis' 42.6 percent. The results came after campaign ads, such as one that called Amash "Al Qaeda's best friend in Congress," drew national attention.
