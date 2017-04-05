April 5, 2017
SUBLIME:
Affordable Care Act Gains Majority Approval for First Time (Jim Norman, 4/04/17, Gallup)
Fifty-five percent of Americans now support the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a major turnaround from five months ago when 42% approved and 53% disapproved. This is the first time a majority of Americans have approved of the healthcare law, also known as Obamacare, since Gallup first asked about it in this format in November 2012.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 5, 2017 7:50 AM
