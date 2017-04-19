April 19, 2017
SOMETIMES MEANING ALWAYS?:
In French Election, the Far Left and Right Target EU as Common Enemy (Josh Siegel, April 19, 2017, Daily Signal)
"Sometimes, the extremes meet, and in this case, the extreme left and right are meeting with an anti-EU agenda," Michael Leigh, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States who focuses on the European Union, said in an interview with The Daily Signal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2017 6:06 PM
