SLEEPING WITH THE ENEMY:





The crown prince of Abu Dhabi helped arrange a clandestine meeting in the Seychelles islands between Erik Prince, the founder of the security firm Blackwater and a major Donald Trump supporter, and a Russian close to President Vladimir Putin, nine days before Trump's inauguration in an apparent attempt to establish a back channel between Putin and Trump, several U.S., European, and Arab officials told The Washington Post. [...]

Prince is the brother of Betsy DeVos, the education secretary, regularly appeared on a radio program hosted by Stephen Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, and gave $250,000 to Trump's campaign.







In a video obtained by the Forward of an August 2007 television appearance by Gorka, the future White House senior aide explicitly affirms his party's and his support for the black-vested Hungarian Guard (Magyar Gárda) -- a group later condemned by the European Court of Human Rights for attempting to promote an "essentially racist" legal order.

Asked directly on the TV interview program if he supports the move by Jobbik, a far-right anti-Semitic party, to establish the militia, Gorka, appearing as a leader of his own newly formed party, replies immediately, "That is so." The Guard, Gorka explains, is a response to "a big societal need."











The adviser, Carter Page, met with a Russian intelligence operative named Victor Podobnyy, who was later charged by the US government alongside two others for acting as unregistered agents of a foreign government. The charges, filed in January 2015, came after federal investigators busted a Russian spy ring that was seeking information on US sanctions as well as efforts to develop alternative energy. Page is an energy consultant.

A court filing by the US government contains a transcript of a recorded conversation in which Podobnyy speaks with one of the other men busted in the spy ring, Igor Sporyshev, about trying to recruit someone identified as "Male-1." BuzzFeed News has confirmed that "Male-1" is Page.







