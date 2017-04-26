April 26, 2017
RED NECKS, WHITE FLAGS AND BLUE RIBBON STUDIES:
Easing Shutdown Worries, Trump Relents On Another Major Hurdle (Geoff Bennett, 4/26/17, NPR)
With just two days left to stop a partial shutdown of the federal government, the Trump administration on Wednesday removed another major sticking point in the spending bill negotiations.The White House told lawmakers it will not cut off federal subsidies that help low-income Americans pay for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, at least for now, an administration official and congressional sources confirm to NPR.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 26, 2017 7:49 PM