PLEASE, STOP SPEAKING:

White House Press Secretary and noted buffoon Sean Spicer really fell into a swimming pool of pig shit this afternoon when remarking on Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons.





"Someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't sink to the level of using chemical weapons [in World War II]." Spicer vomited out.





But don't worry, he tried clarifying his comments by saying Hitler "was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing" and that Hitler instead brought Jews to "the Holocaust center." According to Spicer, Hitler didn't use chemical weapons "in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them down to innocent, into the middle of towns, it was brought -- so the use of it."





Here's a quick history lesson: German scientists at the Nazi-linked chemical and pharmaceutical company IG Farben actually developed the notorious chemical weapon Sarin -- the same weapon Assad likely used in his recent attack on innocent civilians. In fact, the highly lethal nerve agent is named after the last names of the scientists who discovered it: Schrader, Ambros, Ritter, and von der Linde.