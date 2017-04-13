PLEASE REMOVE THE BANNON PAGES OF YOUR ENCYCLOPEDIA CAUCASIA...:

[O]ne Bannon friend, reflecting on them Wednesday, likened Bannon to a terminally ill family member who had been moved into hospice care.





The man not long ago dubbed the "shadow president" -- with singular influence over Trump's agenda and the workings of the federal government -- is struggling to keep his job with his portfolio reduced and his profile damaged, according to interviews Wednesday with 21 of Trump's aides, confidants and allies. [...]





Trump also is increasingly embracing more mainstream policy positions championed by daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and their allies, including ascendant National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, instead of Bannon's brand of combative nationalism. [...]





Trump's three oldest children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- and Kushner have been frustrated by the impression of chaos inside the White House and feel that their father has not always been served well by his senior staff, according to people with knowledge of their sentiments. The Trump heirs are interested in any changes that might help resuscitate the presidency and preserve the family's name at a time when they are trying to expand the Trump Organization's portfolio of hotels.