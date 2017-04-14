PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:





Cuban officials have announced the island is turning to genetically modified organisms (GMO) to help feed its increasingly hungry population. Hunger is spreading in Cuba, something officials ascribe to higher levels of tourism. Tourists can afford to pay more for food, so they outbid the native population. The New York Times wrote that food insecurity is "upsetting the very promise of Fidel Castro's Cuba" (though, in their defense, his reign owed much to their coverage).