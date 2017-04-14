April 14, 2017
PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:
What may save Cuba from hunger? GMOs (REV. BEN JOHNSON • April 14, 2017, Acton)
Cuban officials have announced the island is turning to genetically modified organisms (GMO) to help feed its increasingly hungry population. Hunger is spreading in Cuba, something officials ascribe to higher levels of tourism. Tourists can afford to pay more for food, so they outbid the native population. The New York Times wrote that food insecurity is "upsetting the very promise of Fidel Castro's Cuba" (though, in their defense, his reign owed much to their coverage).
