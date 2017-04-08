OUR JIMMY CARTER:





Aides say Mr. Trump was determined to display some form of strength...





Obviously the need to try and appear strong is the opposite of being strong, but, even more revealing, when President Carter launched Desert Storm we were at least accidentally communicating over open channels (which the Israelis jammed for us), by warning Russia the Administration effectively warned Assad.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 8, 2017 8:49 AM

