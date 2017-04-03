OUR BILL CLINTON:

[I]f you look back at the last four midterm elections where the party in the White House lost control of one or both houses of Congress, you see that they share the following traits in common: the president has approval ratings among his own partisans under 85 percent and approval ratings among independents in the 30's or low 40s.





For example, in November 2006, President George W. Bush's job approval ratings among his own party were 81 percent. Just 31 percent of independents gave him a positive job rating. His party lost 30 House seats - and control of the House. Four years earlier, in the 2002 midterms, Bush's job approval ratings among Republicans were a robust 91 percent and among independents they were at 63 percent. His party picked up eight seats in the House that year. We are less than 75 days into the Trump Administration and the president is flirting very close to the danger zone territory. The most recent Gallup survey put his approval ratings with Republicans at 85 percent, but he's sitting at just 33 percent with independents. If he drops a few points among GOPers, Trump's ratings today would look exactly like those of President Bush right before his party was routed in 2006.