ORANGE MASS:

[A] two-month WhoWhatWhy investigation has revealed an important reason the Bureau may be facing undisclosed obstacles to revealing what it knows to the public or to lawmakers.





Our investigation also may explain why the FBI, which was very public about its probe of Hillary Clinton's emails, never disclosed its investigation of the Trump campaign prior to the election, even though we now know that it commenced last July.





Such publicity could have exposed a high-value, long-running FBI operation against an organized crime network headquartered in the former Soviet Union. That operation depended on a convicted criminal who for years was closely connected with Trump, working with him in Trump Tower -- while constantly informing for the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), and being legally protected by them.





Some federal officials were so involved in protecting this source -- despite his massive fraud and deep connections to organized crime -- that they became his defense counsel after they left the government.





In secret court proceedings that were later unsealed, both current and former government attorneys argued for extreme leniency toward the man when he was finally sentenced. An FBI agent who expressed his support for the informant later joined Trump's private security force.





In this way, the FBI's dilemma about revealing valuable sources, assets and equities in its ongoing investigation of links between the Trump administration and Russian criminal elements harkens back to the embarrassing, now infamous Whitey Bulger episode. In that case, the Feds protected Bulger, a dangerous Boston-based mobster serving as their highly valued informant, even as the serial criminal continued to participate in heinous crimes. The FBI now apparently finds itself confronted with similar issues: Is its investigation of the mob so crucial to national security that it outweighs the public's right to know about their president?