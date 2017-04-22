ONE HAS TO ADMIRE THE UR'S SCRUPULOUSNESS...::

The New York Times, following an extensive investigation into the conduct of FBI director James Comey over the course of the last year's U.S. presidential election, reports that President Obama rejected Comey's proposal to publish a late-summer op-ed announcing that Russia was trying to undermine the vote. According to the report, after it became clear to the FBI that Russia was attempting to intervene, Comey wanted to "inoculate" American voters from that possible influence by alerting them in an op-ed that the Russian meddling was happening -- though he did not plan to announce that members of the Trump campaign were also under investigation with regards to the issue.





President Obama, according to the Times' sources, thought that acknowledging Russia's attempted interference would not counteract their influence, but magnify it, causing American voters to doubt the election's legitimacy. Then candidate Donald Trump was already loudly and frequently claiming, without evidence, that the election was rigged, and the White House did not want to be seen as stepping in on behalf of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.