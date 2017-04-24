ONE DAMN THING AFTER ANOTHER:

Spring is here, and the birders are back. It is easy to recognize them; they are dressed in layers this time of year and often carry elaborate tripods to go with their viewing scopes. Some just have binoculars around their necks.





People used to make fun of birders as fusty, elderly types with scribbled lists, but no more. Birding is more popular than gardening in Canada, and Jonathan Franzen, a well-known, well-reviewed novelist, made birding one of the main themes in his book Freedom.





There are several reasons for its increasing number of devotees. It's a hobby that's easy to get into, requiring little equipment. It provides exercise, relaxation, socialization and can take place in just about any setting.





They're out in droves here at the confluence of the Connecticut and Ompompanoosuc rivers, where I live. This is a excellent place for viewing as the joining of the rivers results in wetlands favored by many ducks and migrating birds, despite the invasion of thatch (Phragmites australis), which waves its high brown plumes above the cattails and sedge native to the area.