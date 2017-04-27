



¼ cup thinly sliced green onion





¼ cup chopped pimentos





1 cup shredded cheddar cheese





½ pound brie cheese, cut into 12 pieces





Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.





Crack eggs into a liquid measuring cup. Whisk the eggs, cream, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.





Melt butter in a saute pan and add asparagus and mushrooms and cook for about 5 minutes or until beginning to soften but the asparagus is still bright green.





Grease a 12-cup muffin pan with olive oil. Divide asparagus, mushrooms, green onion, and cheese between each muffin cup, then carefully pour egg mixture over tops until muffin tins are almost full (leave ¼-inch space).





Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.