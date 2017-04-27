April 27, 2017
NUTMEG?:
Muffin frittatas a perfect brunch : Muffin frittatas are quick and easy to prepare and can be filled with any of your favorite cheese, vegetable and/or meat combos. ( ELIZABETH KARMEL, 4/25/17, Associated Press)
Baked Muffin Frittatas10 eggs¼ cup cream½ teaspoon sea saltPinch of nutmegButter or olive oil to coat pans1 cup asparagus, chopped1 heaping cup thinly sliced mushrooms2 tablespoons butter
¼ cup thinly sliced green onion¼ cup chopped pimentos1 cup shredded cheddar cheese½ pound brie cheese, cut into 12 piecesPreheat the oven to 350 degrees.Crack eggs into a liquid measuring cup. Whisk the eggs, cream, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.Melt butter in a saute pan and add asparagus and mushrooms and cook for about 5 minutes or until beginning to soften but the asparagus is still bright green.Grease a 12-cup muffin pan with olive oil. Divide asparagus, mushrooms, green onion, and cheese between each muffin cup, then carefully pour egg mixture over tops until muffin tins are almost full (leave ¼-inch space).Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 27, 2017 8:29 AM