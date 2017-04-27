April 27, 2017

NUTMEG?:

Muffin frittatas a perfect brunch : Muffin frittatas are quick and easy to prepare and can be filled with any of your favorite cheese, vegetable and/or meat combos. ( ELIZABETH KARMEL, 4/25/17, Associated Press)

Baked Muffin Frittatas 

10 eggs

¼ cup cream

½ teaspoon sea salt

Pinch of nutmeg

Butter or olive oil to coat pans

1 cup asparagus, chopped

1 heaping cup thinly sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup thinly sliced green onion

¼ cup chopped pimentos

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ pound brie cheese, cut into 12 pieces

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Crack eggs into a liquid measuring cup. Whisk the eggs, cream, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.

Melt butter in a saute pan and add asparagus and mushrooms and cook for about 5 minutes or until beginning to soften but the asparagus is still bright green.

Grease a 12-cup muffin pan with olive oil. Divide asparagus, mushrooms, green onion, and cheese between each muffin cup, then carefully pour egg mixture over tops until muffin tins are almost full (leave ¼-inch space).

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Posted by at April 27, 2017 8:29 AM

  

« ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE (profanity alert): | Main | WE ARE ALL tHIRD wAY NOW: »