NOTHING PERSONAL:

Just [as] the ideas that inspired our intellectual Founders were primarily European imports, so that defining American phrase, "the pursuit of happiness," is not native to our shores. Furthermore, as the quotation from Locke demonstrates, "the pursuit of happiness" is a complicated concept. It is not merely sensual or hedonistic, but engages the intellect, requiring the careful discrimination of imaginary happiness from "true and solid" happiness. It is the "foundation of liberty" because it frees us from enslavement to particular desires.





The Greek word for "happiness" is eudaimonia. In the passage above, Locke is invoking Greek and Roman ethics in which eudaimonia is linked to aretê, the Greek word for "virtue" or "excellence." In the Nicomachean Ethics, Aristotle wrote, "the happy man lives well and does well; for we have practically defined happiness as a sort of good life and good action." Happiness is not, he argued, equivalent to wealth, honor, or pleasure. It is an end in itself, not the means to an end. The philosophical lineage of happiness can be traced from Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle through the Stoics, Skeptics, and Epicureans.