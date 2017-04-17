NOT TO UNMASK THEM WOULD HAVE BEEN WRONGDOING:





A review of the surveillance material flagged by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes shows no inappropriate action by Susan Rice or any other Obama administration official, Republican and Democratic Congressional aides who have been briefed on the matter told NBC News. [...]





Members of the House and Senate intelligence committees from both parties have traveled to NSA headquarters to review the relevant intelligence reports.





"I saw no evidence of any wrongdoing," said one U.S. official who reviewed the documents, who would not agree to be identified further. "It was all completely normal."





His assessment was shared by a senior Republican aide who had been briefed on the matter but declined to speak on the record.