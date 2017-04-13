April 13, 2017
NOT ALL THAT LINGERS...:
Ex-British spy chief Sir Richard Dearlove suggests Donald Trump may have borrowed money from Russia (Jack Maidment, 13 APRIL 2017, The Telegraph)
Former British spy chief Sir Richard Dearlove said in an interview with Prospect magazine that potential deals to keep Mr Trump's property empire afloat may still "linger". [...][S]ir Richard, who was Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, between 1999 and 2004, told Prospect: "What lingers for Trump may be what deals - on what terms - he did after the financial crisis of 2008 to borrow Russian money when others in the west apparently would not lend to him."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2017 7:36 AM