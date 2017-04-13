NOT ALL THAT LINGERS...:

Former British spy chief Sir Richard Dearlove said in an interview with Prospect magazine that potential deals to keep Mr Trump's property empire afloat may still "linger". [...]





[S]ir Richard, who was Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, between 1999 and 2004, told Prospect: "What lingers for Trump may be what deals - on what terms - he did after the financial crisis of 2008 to borrow Russian money when others in the west apparently would not lend to him."