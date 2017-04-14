NO ONE WOULD EVER ASK IN FRENCH, ONLY ENGLISH:

A French farmer has mown the word "HELP" in giant letters into his wheat field, hoping to push presidential candidates to address the crisis in France's agricultural sector.





"Political leaders do not listen to us," the 63-year-old farmer, Jacques Fortin, 63, told AFP on Thursday. "They're deaf to our anger. I hope they're not blind and will read this message of despair." [...]

He said his message was a "collective SOS, expressed on behalf of all farmers".