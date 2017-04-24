NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





[N]ew research by the Forward has revealed that Gorka's use of a special lower-case "v." insignia in his signature, which the Vitézi Rend allows only sworn members to use, goes back much further than previously known.





In articles he published in 1998, when he was 28 years old, and then in 1999, Gorka signed his name "Sebestyén L. v. Gorka," using the Hungarian honorific abbreviation for "Vitez," that is reserved exclusively for sworn members of the Vitézi Rend order.





The articles predated the death of Gorka's father by several years, making his assertion that he simply inherited the title from his father, as he has claimed, seemingly impossible. [...]





The question is not academic; Gorka would have been required to reveal his membership in the far-right group both when he applied to enter the United States in 2008 and when he became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2012. He has declined to respond to questions about whether he did so.





He has also not responded to questions about his 2007 endorsement, while leading a political party in Hungary, of an extreme right-wing paramilitary militia led by anti-Semites. The militia was later banned by court orders for seeking to promote an "essentially racist" legal order. An investigation by the Forward also found that Gorka wrote regularly for a well-known anti-Semitic paper while active in Hungary and co-founded his political party with prominent former members of Jobbik, a party with a long record of anti-Semitism and racism against Hungary's Roma minority.