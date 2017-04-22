April 22, 2017
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Russian chief rabbi: France's Jews should leave if Le Pen wins (JTA, April 23, 2017)
Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar called on French Jews to leave their country if the far right politician Marine Le Pen is elected president next month.Lazar, a Chabad rabbi who was born in Italy and has lived in Russia for 25 years, made the remark on Friday while attending a conference on Jewish learning near Moscow organized by the Limmud FSU association.
Steve Bannon loves France : White House strategist has borrowed heavily from Le Pen and other touchstones of the French far right. (EMMA-KATE SYMONS, 3/22/17, Politico)
White House senior adviser Steve Bannon's political credo is "America First" -- but it has a distinctly French flavor.Bannon admires the anti-immigrant policies and economic nationalism of National Front leader Marine Le Pen and his far-right Francophilia goes even deeper. Donald Trump's chief strategist has said he is also a fan of a violently anti-Jewish propagandist and Nazi collaborator as well as other cultural touchstones for the French far right -- offering clues to where the Trump administration may take America.
