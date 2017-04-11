NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

The White House hosted a Passover Seder Monday night -- continuing a tradition started in 2009 by then-president Barack Obama -- but US President Donald Trump did not attend.

In unusual omission, no Trump-Pope meeting planned during Italy G7 (Philip Pullella, 4/11/17, Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump has not asked to meet Pope Francis during his visit to Italy next month for the Group of Seven summit, sources said on Tuesday, in what would be a highly unusual omission.