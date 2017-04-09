NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen denied Sunday that the French state was responsible for the wartime round-up of Jews at a Paris cycling track who were then sent to Nazi death camps.





Former President Jacques Chirac and current leader Francois Hollande have both apologised for the role French police played in the round-up of more than 13,000 Jews at the Vel d'Hiv cycling track which was ordered by Nazi officers in 1942.





But Le Pen told the LCI television channel on Sunday: "I don't think France is responsible for the Vel d'Hiv."