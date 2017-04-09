April 9, 2017
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Le Pen says France not responsible for WWII round up of Jews (AFP, April 9, 2017)
Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen denied Sunday that the French state was responsible for the wartime round-up of Jews at a Paris cycling track who were then sent to Nazi death camps.Former President Jacques Chirac and current leader Francois Hollande have both apologised for the role French police played in the round-up of more than 13,000 Jews at the Vel d'Hiv cycling track which was ordered by Nazi officers in 1942.But Le Pen told the LCI television channel on Sunday: "I don't think France is responsible for the Vel d'Hiv."
Steve Bannon loves France : White House strategist has borrowed heavily from Le Pen and other touchstones of the French far right. (EMMA-KATE SYMONS, 3/22/17, Politico)
Bannon admires the anti-immigrant policies and economic nationalism of National Front leader Marine Le Pen and his far-right Francophilia goes even deeper. Donald Trump's chief strategist has said he is also a fan of a violently anti-Jewish propagandist and Nazi collaborator as well as other cultural touchstones for the French far right -- offering clues to where the Trump administration may take America.Trump's inauguration in January was widely seen as emboldening Europe's far right movements. His "America First" vision, outlined in a speech written with close help from Bannon, seemed to give a lead to nationalist movements across the Continent.But the flow of inspiration may actually be in the other direction.For political scientist Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, French presidential contender Le Pen can plausibly lay claim to the roots of Bannon-Trumpism: "The politics put in place by Donald Trump and his collaborator Steve Bannon are profoundly inspired by the extreme right in Europe, but most notably by the program of Marine Le Pen."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 9, 2017 5:57 PM