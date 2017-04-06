April 6, 2017
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS (profanity alert):
Steve Bannon Calls Jared Kushner a 'Cuck' and 'Globalist' Behind His Back (Asawin Suebsaeng, 04.06.17, The Daily Beast)
Tough to have both Jews and racists/anti-Semites on senior staff.Donald Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon has called the president's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner a "cuck" and a "globalist" during a time of high tension between the two top aides, several Trump administration officials told The Daily Beast.The fighting between Kushner and Bannon has been "nonstop" in recent weeks, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. It's been an "open secret" that Bannon and Kushner often clash "face-to-face," according to senior officials.
Fortunately, Little Finger is easily played:
The Times also reported that "Bannon's Svengali-style reputation has chafed on a president who sees himself as the West Wing's only leading man," and that "several associates said the president had quietly expressed annoyance over the credit Mr. Bannon had received for setting the agenda--and Mr. Trump was not pleased by the 'President Bannon' puppet-master theme promoted by magazines, late-night talk shows and Twitter."A Republican source close to Trump told The Daily Beast confirmed this level of insecurity over Bannon's reputation coming from the president, and mentioned that the president was "irked" after catching a glimpse of a recent cold-open on Saturday Night Live.Bannon was depicted as a Grim Reaper character who manipulates Alec Baldwin's President Trump into sowing global chaos and diplomatic breakdown. At the end of the scene, "Bannon" tells Trump to give him his Oval Office desk back. Baldwin's Trump calls the Reaper "Mr. President," and then proceeds to go sit at his own much smaller, shorter desk, where the president plays with a kid's toy instead of governing."Did you see this crap?" Trump asked the confidante, referring to the SNL sketch.
