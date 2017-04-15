NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:

April 15, 2017

North Korea just tried to launch a missile, but failed (Zachary M. Seward, 4/15/17, Quartz)

North Korea attempted to launch a missile from its east coast, but it failed, according to the South Korean and US militaries.

"US Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 11:21am Hawaiian time April 15," read a statement by the US military. "The missile blew up almost immediately."

