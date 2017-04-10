April 10, 2017
NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:
Russia Walks Back Threats of Retaliation If US Strikes Syria Again (Rob Garver, April 10, 2017, Fiscal Times)
Only the Right takes Russia's military seriously.Kremlin officials on Monday publicly distanced themselves from a what appeared to be a threat by commanders on the ground in Syria to attack US interests if the Trump administration orders any more strikes against the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 10, 2017 11:22 AM