April 10, 2017

NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:

Russia Walks Back Threats of Retaliation If US Strikes Syria Again (Rob Garver, April 10, 2017, Fiscal Times)

Kremlin officials on Monday publicly distanced themselves from a what appeared to be a threat by commanders on the ground in Syria to attack US interests if the Trump administration orders any more strikes against the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Only the Right takes Russia's military seriously.

Posted by at April 10, 2017 11:22 AM

  

« NO WONDER DONALD OFFERED HER A JOB: | Main | SIT BACK AND ENJOY IT: »