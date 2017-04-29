MAYBE HE COULD JUST WORK SATURDAYS...:





According to a story posted late Friday afternoon by The Daily Beast, the administration is now "actively exploring options" to remove Gorka from the White House and place him at another federal agency. In the story, sourced to two unnamed administration officials, Gorka's departure is described by one of those sources as "imminent."





A third source told Daily Beast staff writer Lachlan Markay that Gorka has been excluded from day-to-day policy making at the National Security Council due to his lack of a security clearance. The security clearance issue prevents him from sitting in on national security meetings, a former Obama administration official in touch with staff still working there, told Markay. This "leaves him without much to do all day," he said.





Nevertheless, "the president really likes him and appreciates him as a good spokesperson for the administration," a senior administration official said of Gorka. And this may yet save his job. No decision has yet been finalized. "But he isn't part of the NSC policy making process," this official said.