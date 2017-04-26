MARCHING WITH MONSTERS:

"Should we have policies that penalize people for having extra kids in the developed world?" Nye asked.





"I do think we should at least consider it," Rieder said.





Nye pushed him even further.





"Well, 'at least consider it' is like, 'do it,'" he opined.





The other two guests pushed back, however, pointing out that what Nye and Rieder were proposing came dangerously close to the eugenics policies of America's past, which ending up disproportionately targeting poor women and minorities.