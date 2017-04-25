April 25, 2017
LITTLE WOODEN HEAD:
Fact-checking President Trump's Pinocchio-laden Associated Press interview (Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Glenn Kessler, April 25, 2017, Washington Post)
In a wide-ranging interview with Julie Pace of the Associated Press on April 21, President Trump yet again made many false or misleading statements. Here's a round-up of 14 claims. As is our practice, we don't award Pinocchios in round-ups.
Except there are strings attached...
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 25, 2017 7:33 AM