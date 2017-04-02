LIKE ESPN, THEY FORGOT WHO THEIR AUDIENCE IS:

David Gabriel, Marvel's Senior Vice President of sales and marketing told icv2.com that Marvel has been struggling to sell comics because, while feminists and progressive activists pushed for more diversity in comics, minority and female heroes, Marvel's core fan base just weren't interested.





"What we heard was that people didn't want any more diversity...that's what we saw in sales," Gabriel said. "We saw the sales of any character that was diverse, any character that was new, our female characters, anything that was not a core Marvel character, people were turning their nose up against."