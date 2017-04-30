April 30, 2017
LIKE A FISH IN THE WATER, LIKE A BIRD IN THE AIR:
South Korea says U.S. reaffirms it will pay THAAD costs; joint drills wrap up (Ju-min Park and James Pearso, 4/30/17, Reuters)
South Korea said the United States had reaffirmed it would shoulder the cost of deploying the THAAD anti-missile system, days after President Donald Trump said Seoul should pay for the $1-billion battery designed to defend against North Korea.In a telephone call on Sunday, Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, reassured his South Korean counterpart, Kim Kwan-jin, that the U.S. alliance with South Korea was its top priority in the Asia-Pacific region, the South's presidential office said.
