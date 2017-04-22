LePEN IS NAZI, NOT FASCIST:

In backing the leader of France's neo-fascist party, Trump also resumed his role as the Western political stalking horse for Vladimir Putin. Having received LePen in Moscow, where she denounced sanctions and sucked up to Putin, Russia's authoritarian president has mobilized his entire propaganda apparatus to influence the French election. Indeed, Putin has been preparing this moment for a long time. Three years ago, LePen's party received a $10 million loan from a Moscow-affiliated bank.





Kremlin support for the French ultra-rightist is only one instance of a far broader Russian outreach toward fascistic elements across Europe, extending from the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party in Greece and the Northern League in Italy to the anti-Semitic nationalist Jobbik Party in Hungary and neo-Nazi gangs in Norway. Sometimes blatant, sometimes secretive, and sometimes outsourced to local groups, these provocations may or may not reflect Putin's own ideology. But their purpose is obvious enough -- to disrupt and disorganize the democratic West, which still dares to criticize Russian human rights abuses and imperial ambitions.